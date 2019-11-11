Iran: Regional states have reacted positively to peace initiative

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi said yesterday that his country has received positive reactions to the peace initiative known as Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) from regional players.

Speaking at his weekly briefing, the Iranian diplomat explained that the full details of the plan, which was first proposed at the UN General Assembly in New York by President Hassan Rouhani, had been sent to all beneficiary countries including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, adding that positive reactions have been sent back.

“We have received positive reactions formally and informally from all these countries. These countries will announce their position on the Iranian initiative,” he said.

Mousavi accused “unnamed parties” of working to destabilise the region and spread sedition within it, adding that the countries should be cautious not to allow “private parties” to intensify the crisis between them.

Last week, Mousavi said that the full details of HOPE had been sent to the Gulf Cooperation Council member states and Iraq, saying the letter confirms Tehran’s seriousness and the importance it attaches to consolidating stability.

READ: Iran able to enrich uranium up to 60%, says atomic energy agency spokesman