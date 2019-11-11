Poll: Plurality of Israelis want Gantz to form a unity government with Likud

A plurality of Israelis back the formation of a Benny Gantz-led unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, the results of a new poll published yesterday has found.

Some 54 per cent of respondents answered that they want the Blue and White (Kahol Lavan) leader to succeed in forming a government during the time allotted to him by the president. Compared to 30.2 per cent who said they did not want Gantz to form a government, and 15 per cent who said they don’t know.

The poll was conducted on behalf of Channel 12 by Tel Aviv University and the Midgam institute.

When asked specifically which government they want Gantz to form, the highest number – 29.1 per cent – backed a coalition with Likud and including the Ultra-Orthodox parties.

Another 20.3 per cent expressed support for a government with the Likud but without Netanyahu or the Ultra-Orthodox parties, while 19 per cent backed a government with centrist parties and Yisrael Beiteinu, with the external support of the Joint List.

Some 17.9 per cent meanwhile, backed a government with Likud and Netanyahu, but without the Ultra-Orthodox parties.

The poll also asked Israelis what they would do in the event of a third round of elections, with more than two-thirds – 67.9 per cent – saying they would vote for the same party.

Only nine per cent declared they would change their vote (mostly within the same “bloc”), 12.1 per cent said they would not vote, and 11.1 per cent said they don’t know.

Addressing issues pertaining to the Palestinians and the “peace process”, 60.9 per cent of Israelis backed negotiations – compared to 31.7 per cent who objected – but 48.7 per cent opposed the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.