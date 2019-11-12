Germany does not know identities of citizens Turkey is deporting 

Germany does not know the identities of seven suspected Daesh members Turkey is planning to deport back to Berlin, the Foreign Ministry said yesterday.

The German spokesman said: “We cannot confirm that they are fighters for the Islamic State [Daesh],” adding that the authorities of his country will seek to verify their identities and background when they apply for travel documents, according to Reuters.

The Interior Ministry pointed out that it “cannot prevent deportees from entering the country if they hold German citizenship.”

Turkish had announced that it planned to repatriate seven German citizens and 11 French passport holders, adding that another seven Germans will be deported next Thursday.

“Travel plans for seven foreign terrorist fighters of German origin at deportation centers have been completed, they will be deported on Nov. 14,” it said.

“One American foreign terrorist fighter whose proceedings are completed has been deported.”

The Turkish newspaper Hürriyet Daily News quoted sources saying that the Ministry of Interior is preparing to deport two Irish nationals who were arrested in Syria.

