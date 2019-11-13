Israel warns Hamas not to get involved in Islamic Jihad battle

Israeli occupation authorities have warned Hamas not to get involved in firing rockets into Israel.

According to the Israeli broadcaster Kan, Israel sent a message to Hamas that it should not get involved if it did not want the situation to escalate.

Kan did not say how Israel sent the message to Hamas, but said that if Hamas was involved, the Israeli army would start flattening high-rise buildings as it did in the 2014 offensive against Gaza.

This warning came following statements made by several Hamas spokespersons stressing that the resistance operations in Gaza are being run in coordination with all the Palestinian factions, not only Islamic Jihad.

Some 24 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israeli air strikes on Gaza since yesterday morning which began with the assassination of Islamic Jihad Commander Bahaa Abu Al-Ata and his wife.

