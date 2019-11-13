Lebanon Parliament Speaker and wife lift secrecy off bank accounts

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and his wife Randa Assi yesterday agreed to lift the banking secrecy from their accounts in Lebanon and abroad, Anadolu Agency reported.

Berri’s office said in a statement that the pair met with public notary Shadi Rammal and signed memos agreeing to lift banking secrecy from their accounts at home and abroad.

On Monday, Berri announced at a press conference that his Development and Liberation parliamentary bloc “has decided to ask all its members, including former and current ministers and deputies, to lift banking secrecy from their accounts”.

Since 17 October, Lebanon witnessed anti-government protests that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

In response, President Michel Aoun has promised to build a civil state, reform the economy and fight corruption.

