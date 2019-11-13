Turkey suspends 4 mayors amid terror probes

Four mayors were suspended in eastern Turkey on Wednesday over alleged terror ties, reports Anadolu Agency.

The Interior Ministry suspended Songul Erden, the mayor of Idil district in southeastern Sirnak province.

In southeastern Diyarbakir province, Belgin Diken, the mayor of Yenisehir district, and Ahmet Celik, mayor of Hazro district, were suspended from their posts.

Also, in the eastern Tunceli province, Orhan Celebi, the mayor of Akpazar town of Malazgirt district, was suspended.

READ: Turkey replaces four more pro-Kurdish mayors as crackdown widens

As part of investigations into the mayors, the four were removed from their offices for allegedly being members of an armed terror group and spreading terrorist propaganda, said security sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

District governors – Zafer Sag in Idil, Murat Besikci in Yenisehir, Ali Oner in Hazro, and Menderes Topcuoglu in Malazgirt, were appointed as deputy mayors.