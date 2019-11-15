FM: Israel will continue with policy of targeted assassinations

Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Tel Aviv will continue with its policy of assassinations against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip despite an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire.

“Israel will harm anyone who tries to harm it,” Katz told Army Radio yesterday, adding that Islamic Jihad “was beaten in an unprecedented manner in our offensive.”

Israel’s targeted assassination of Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu Al-Ata on Tuesday led to a new round of violence that killed 34 Palestinians and injured 111 others.

Egypt and the UN brokered a ceasefire between Palestinian faction in Gaza and Israel which came in to affect yesterday morning. Israel has, however, struck Gaza a number of times since the truce came in to affect bringing into question how long it will hold.

