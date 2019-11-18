Egypt: 4 workers killed in electricity tower collapse

Four people yesterday were killed, and three others were injured as a power transmission tower collapsed in Egypt’s governorate of Giza.

Local media quoted security sources as saying that the workers were carrying out “maintenance and renovation activities across the building.”

“During the dismantling of the tower by a private contractor, parts of the tower fell on some of the contractor’s workers,” the Egyptian health ministry said in a statement.

The ministry pointed out that the enforcement teams arrived at the incident, adding that the injured workers were at a “critical condition.”

The security forces were reported to have opened an investigation into the incident – which went viral on social media.