Jordan reduces travel restrictions on holders of US, UK, EU visas

Jordan Interior Minister Salameh Hammad announced that visas to Jordan can be obtained through Jordanian diplomatic missions abroad or border posts upon arrival for “restricted” Arab and foreign nationalities.

Hammad explained that the visas upon arrival are available to passengers who also hold valid visas to the US, UK, EU countries who are part of the Schengen, Canada or one of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The ministry has also decided to continue to allow Syrian nationals residing in the GCC countries, the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan, as well as investors who hold an investor card and their families to enter Jordan without the need for prior approval.

The minister maintained limits on the entry of Syrian nationals residing in other countries.

The decision stipulate that the traveller should have a valid residence permit in the country in which they live or a six months visa and a return ticket, and that the purpose of visit to Jordan is not work.

The Jordanian interior minister explained the decisions aimed at strengthening the national economy and attracting Arab and foreign tourists and investors.

