PA: Renewal of UNRWA’s mandate a slap in the face for the US 

Palestinian Authority (PA) said yesterday that the renewal of UNRWA’s mandate by the UN General Assembly is a slap in the face of the US.

Speaking to Palestine TV, Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said that this is a victory for Palestinian diplomacy led by PA President Mahmoud Abbas.

Al-Maliki hailed the great role Jordan and its foreign minister played in the matter, as well as the efforts exerted by many other countries which support UNRWA, mainly Sweden, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

He said that the US war against UNRWA helped mobilise many countries to support it ahead of the vote.

The minister called for the continuous efforts in relation to the support of the Palestinian cause through the different international bodies.

On Friday, the Fourth Committee of the United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted in favour of renewing UNRWA’s mandate until 2023.

The United States and Israel voted against the decision while 170 states voted for it and seven abstained.