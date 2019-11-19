Parliament speaker: Lebanon like a ‘sinking ship’

Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri yesterday warned that the country will collapse if no action is taken, local media reported.

“The country is like a ship that is sinking little by little,” Al Joumhuria newspaper quoted him as saying. “If we don’t take the necessary steps, it will sink entirely.”

Berri was referring to the country’s deep economic and political crises which led to nationwide protests which erupted on 18 October and led to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

He was reported saying to visitors that efforts to form a new government were “completely frozen”.

Al Joumhuria reported Berri saying he still hoped Hariri would agree to form the new cabinet.

Lebanon is struggling with a massive public debt and economic stagnation.

