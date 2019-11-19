Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Turkey says rejected offer to share Syria’s oil

November 19, 2019 at 1:24 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Syria, Turkey
A view of the Al Omar Oil Field in Deir ez-Zor, Syria as YPG/PKK terror group reaches a deal with Assad regime on the hand over of oil fields and its operation following the dams occupied by YPG/PKK on 19 July, 2018 [Adnan Alhusen/Anadolu Agency]
A view of an oil field in Syria [Adnan Alhusen/Anadolu Agency]
 November 19, 2019 at 1:24 pm

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that he had rejected an offer to take a share of Syria’s oil because he cares about the people of Syria not the country’s oil reserves.

Speaking at the 2nd International Ombudsman Conference in Istanbul, Erdogan explained that some countries are in the “process of sharing the oil reserves” in Syria and have offered Turkey a part but Ankara refused because it is not interested in the country’s resources. The Turkish president did not mention which countries he was referring to.

“Turkey hosts four million refugees. While the European Union has contributed with only €3 billion [$3.3 billion] to shouldering the burden of refugees, Turkey has so far spent about $40 billion on them,” Erdogan said.

“We cannot send them back to explosive barrels,” in reference to air strikes carried out by the Syrian regime army and Russian forces against civilians.

Turkey: 365,000 refugees returned to safe zone in Syria

Categories
Europe & RussiaMiddle EastNewsSyriaTurkey
Show Comments
Show Comments