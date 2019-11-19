Two Arab Knesset members receive death threats

Two Arab lawmakers in the Israeli Knesset have received a series of anonymous death threats, local Channel 12 reported yesterday.

Knesset members and leaders of the Arab Joint List alliance, Ayman Odeh and Ahmed Al-Tibi, said that they had received “a series of death threats on their phones and their accounts on social media networks.”

Among the messages that Al-Tibi received: “God willing, a rocket will fall on your children.” The MPs called on the Knesset “to provide security and protection for them,” but the parliament was reported to have refused.

Al-Tibi added that the incumbent Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, had been “inciting against the members of the Arab Joint List” during the last Knesset session last Wednesday.

Netanyahu recently accused the alliance members of “supporting terrorism and glorifying the perpetrators of operations against Israel.”