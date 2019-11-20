Faroe Islands defies Denmark to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

Following the lead of the US and Guatemala, the Danish realm of Faroe Islands will recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, with intentions to establish its representation there defying the wishes of Copenhagen.

Faroese Foreign Minister Jenis av Rana told the Danish-language newspaper Politiken last week that he plans to open a diplomatic office in Jerusalem after the funds are allocated. Denmark has registered its objection to the move and has no plans to move its own embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, according to the report.

Earlier this year Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed enthusiasm in allowing “more elbow room” for the Faroes’ own foreign policy, even in areas “where they don’t fully agree”. However, pertaining to Israel, she stressed that Denmark and its constituents must follow “the European line”, which is to keep diplomatic representations in Tel Aviv.

Citing the island’s Christian faith as justification for the controversial move, Rana told Danish Radio, “The Faroe Islands love Israel,” and that “Probably 90 percent of those I meet, tell me to go on with the embassy,” he added.

There are currently over 80 embassies in Israel, of which only two are located in Jerusalem, the US and Guatemala; the rest located in Tel Aviv.

The Faroe Islands is a North Atlantic archipelago located northwest of Scotland, and about halfway between Norway and Iceland. It is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark alongside Greenland and has a population of over 50,000 inhabitants.

