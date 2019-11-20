Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

PA to call for Arab League meeting to discuss US position on settlements

November 20, 2019 at 12:17 pm | Published in: Arab League, Asia & Americas, International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
Palestine Liberation Organization's Secretary General Saeb Erekat speaks to journalists during a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah on 11 September 2018 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images]
The Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee, Saeb Erekat, 8 November 2019 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images]
 November 20, 2019 at 12:17 pm

Secretary of PLO’s Executive Committee Saeb Erekat said yesterday that the Palestinian Authority (PA) is to ask the Arab League’s foreign ministers to meet in order to discuss Israeli settlement and the new US position on them.

In a press conference held in Ramallah, Erekat said that the PA President Mahmoud Abbas had been carrying out contacts with many countries and international bodies to encounter this position.

He also said that the PA Representative to the UN Riyad Mansour had started discussions with UN Security Council members in relation to the US decision.

“We will knock on the door of every international body, starting from the ICC, ICJ and UN Human Rights Council,” he added.

READ: EU position on Israel settlements remains ‘unchanged’

“The new US position poses a danger to international peace and security,” he said, adding: “The US has opened the door for violence, extremism, chaos and bloodshed through its decision that settlement is not illegal.”

Erekat also said that the decision is “void” and “will not change anything on the ground due to its contradiction to the international law.”

On Monday, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US is no longer considering Israeli Jewish settlement activity in the occupied West Bank as illegal.

US decision to back Israel's building of settlements - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

US decision to back Israel’s building of settlements – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Categories
Arab LeagueAsia & AmericasInternational OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUS
Show Comments
Show Comments