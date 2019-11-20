Palestinian journalist loses eye after being shot by Israel sniper

Doctors at Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem yesterday removed the eye of Palestinian photojournalist Muath Amarneh who was shot by an Israeli sniper on Friday.

A committee of specialists decided that Amarneh’s left eye must be removed along with the bullet which is logged in it. Surgery to do this took several hours.

His family said they had contacted hospitals in a number of countries in the hope of saving his eye but no medical centres were hopeful that this could be done.

Meanwhile, a group of Palestinian journalists organised a protest in solidarity with Amarneh in Bethlehem, but the Israeli occupation forces used force to disperse them.

Amarneh, 32, was shot by an Israeli occupation soldier while he was covering Palestinian protests in Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank.

Witnesses said that he was shot by a sniper, but the Israeli occupation army said he was shot accidently as he was standing among the “rioters”.

