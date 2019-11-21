Jordan cancels interfaith conference due to Israel’s participation

Jordan’s Interior Ministry has cancelled the “Interfaith Peace” conference scheduled to begin today because Israeli representatives were due to take part.

The Governor of Amman, Saad Shehab, announced the cancellation of the conference “Interfaith Peace”, which was organised by the United Initiative for Religions Working in Jordan.

The participation of an Israeli delegation in the conference had led to calls for it to be cancelled with activists saying religion was being used to normalise relations with the occupying power.

Anti-normalisation groups said: “This conference is held in light of the daily encroachment of the occupying power on the holy sites under Jordanian protection and guardianship, and comes at a time when the Zionist enemy practices its crime against our Palestinian people and its war on Gaza, which is not over, and the blood of its martyrs has not dried up yet.”

The conference was due to last three days.

