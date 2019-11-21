Over 29,000 children killed in Syria since 2011

Over 29,000 children have been killed since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, according to a report by the UK-based Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR).

Released on the occasion of World Children’s Day yesterday, the report revealed that the deaths of 22,753 children were documented by the armed forces of the Syrian regime of President Bashar Al-Assad and the Iranian-backed militias allied to it. Further numbers include at least 186 children killed by the chemical attacks committed by the regime, and 305 who died due to starvation and a shortage of medical supplies.

The Russian forces, who back Al-Assad, having killed 1,928 children, according to the report. The Syrian opposition forces were responsible for the death of 984 children, while the Daesh terrorist group killed 956. The US-led international coalition in Syria killed 924 children, while the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) who are supported by the US killed 214 children.

Simultaneously, 5,034 children currently remain in detention in Syria, with 3,618 being held by the Assad regime and 722 held by the SDF and the Kurdish groups. To add to that, at least 326 children are being detained by Daesh within the few areas in its control.

Children, as the most vulnerable individuals within society, have been some of the most effected victims of the Syrian conflict whether detained, killed in air strikes or by other means, or travelling to seek refuge with over ten million displaced Syrians both inside and outside the country.

The children of foreign fighters who came to Syria to fight for groups such as Daesh are also among the vulnerable who are victims of the conflict and the human rights violations taking place. Earlier this month it was reported that around 750 children of foreign fighters – who have either been killed or are detained – are currently stuck in Syria with it being increasingly difficult to travel and seek refuge in their country of origin, with EU countries unwilling to allow them in due to alleged security concerns.

