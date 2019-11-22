Ten children killed in deadly attack on Idlib

The Syrian regime and Russian forces on Wednesday bombed areas in opposition-held Idlib province in north-western Syria.

More than 20 civilians, including 10 children, were killed as a result of the bombing, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

In detail, the observatory said that 15 civilians, including six children, were killed and about 40 others were injured as a result of a land-to-surface missile which was fired by regime forces on a camp for displaced people near Qah village north of Idlib province near the border with Turkey.

Also, six civilians were killed, including four children, in the bombing of Russian warplanes targeting the city of Maarat Al-Numan south of Idlib, the observatory added.

The region is home to three million people, including a million children. More than 40 per cent of them come from other previously opposition-held areas, according to the UN.

Last April, the Syrian regime forces, with the support of Russia, carried out a military operation during which they took control of several areas in the southern countryside of Idlib and neighbouring northern Hama countryside.

Despite the cease-fire, the region is, from time to time, subjected to either regime or Russian incursions.