Turkey denies using banned chemical weapons in Syria

Turkey’s Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said his country did not use any banned ammunition or chemical weapons during Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

“Turkey didn’t use and will not use any ammunition or chemical weapons prohibited by international law and agreements. The Turkish army does not have the means and equipment to launch chemical weapons,” Akar told parliament.

The minister stressed that the country’s armed forces “are ready to sacrifice and face all kinds of dangers and threats against Turkey, and to ensure the security and safety of its people against threats of terrorist organisations.”

READ: Turkey says talking with Russia over Kurdish YPG in northeast Syria

Remarking on Operation Peace Spring, Akar said Turkish forces now control 600 residential areas in an area of ​​4,300 square kilometres and established checkpoints on the M-4 highway.

“Some 1,200 terrorists have been killed since the start of the operation,” he added.

On 9 October, the Turkish army launched Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to clear the area of what Ankara described as “Kurdish terrorists” and create a “safe zone” for the return of refugees.

Th operation was suspended on 17 October after Ankara and Washington reached an agreement to withdraw Kurdish forces from the region.