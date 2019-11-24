Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel convicts Sheikh Raed Salah of ‘incitement’

November 24, 2019 at 1:43 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Leader of the Northern Branch of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Sheikh Raed Salah (C) appears in court in Haifa, Israel on 5 July 2018 [Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
An Israeli court on Sunday convicted Palestinian resistance icon Sheikh Raed Salah for incitement to commit terrorism, as reported by Anadolu Agency. 

The Haifa Magistrates Court also convicted Salah of illegal incorporation, citing his role as the leader of the Islamic Movement, which Israel outlawed for allegedly engaging in “anti-Israel activities”, according to Yedioth Aharonoth newspaper.

Israeli authorities arrested Salah in 2017 before convicting him on charges of “inciting violence” and detaining him for 11 months.

