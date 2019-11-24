Israel convicts Sheikh Raed Salah of ‘incitement’

An Israeli court on Sunday convicted Palestinian resistance icon Sheikh Raed Salah for incitement to commit terrorism, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The Haifa Magistrates Court also convicted Salah of illegal incorporation, citing his role as the leader of the Islamic Movement, which Israel outlawed for allegedly engaging in “anti-Israel activities”, according to Yedioth Aharonoth newspaper.

Israeli authorities arrested Salah in 2017 before convicting him on charges of “inciting violence” and detaining him for 11 months.

