Russia kill 3 civilians in Syria’s Idlib

At least three civilians were killed in Russian air strikes in the Idlib de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The death toll from the attacks on residential areas in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past month reached 75, including 13 children, said the White Helmets.

Civil defense teams’ search and rescue efforts are ongoing in the region.

Turkey and Russia agreed in September 2018 to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to some four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces from throughout the war-weary country.

