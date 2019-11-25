Portuguese / Spanish / English

Chemical watchdog defends Syria’s Douma attack report

November 25, 2019 at 9:10 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria
Residents fleeing after an air strike was carried out by the Assad regime in Douma, Syria [Samir Tatin/Anadolu Agency]
The head of a global chemical weapons watchdog on Monday said he stands by a report on an alleged attack in Syria’s Douma last year despite a leaked document raising questions over it, reports Anadolu Agency.

Chemical attack on Syria - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

An email by an Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) investigator claimed that the redacted version of the report “misrepresented” the facts, according to Wikileaks.

OPCW Director-General Fernando Arias, speaking at the institution’s annual meeting in The Hague commented on the claims, saying: “It is in the nature of any thorough inquiry for individuals in a team to express subjective views.”

“While some of these diverse views continue to circulate in some public discussion forums, I would like to reiterate that I stand by the independent, professional conclusion [of the investigation],” he added.

The OPCW had concluded that chlorine was used in the April 2018 attack allegedly carried out by the Syrian regime.

