Gazans demand UN supports families still homeless after 2014 Israel war

Palestinians whose homes were damaged by Israel's 2014 attack on the Gaza Strip protest outside the UN headquarters in Gaza, on 25 November 2019 [Mohammed Asad-Middle East Monitor]

Palestinians whose homes were damaged by Israel’s 2014 attack on the Gaza Strip held a protest outside the UN headquarters in the enclave to demand the international body fulfil its financial pledges and support them.

They held banners asking “where is the donor money going?” and calling on the UN to stop “procrastinating” when it comes to providing them with the aid they have been promised.

“We are refugees affected by the 2014 aggression,” said Salah Al-Najjar, the group’s head.

Al-Najjar explained that the suffering of those affected by the 2014 aggression – codenamed by Israel as “Operation Protective Edge” – is not over yet.

“They are delaying it for reasons that we do not know in favour of other, less important, dossiers,” he said.

This, he added, is “despite the continued financial support provided by donor countries from time to time, which was supposed to be allocated to end the crisis.”

