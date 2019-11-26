Iran arrests 17 fuel protest leaders

Commander of Lorestan province’s Law Enforcement Police Brigadier General Haji Mohammad Mahdian Nasab announced that his forces have identified and arrested 17 leaders of protests against fuel price rises in the western province.

State-run IRNA news agency quoted Nasab as saying that “17 rioters and anarchists who perpetrated and executed attacks on public and private properties have been identified and arrested.”

No details were given regarding the total number of people detained as a result of the demonstrations.

For days, Iran has witnessed violent protests following an increase in fuel prices. Officials blame “external parties” for stirring unrest in the country.

READ: Iran stages pro-government rallies after days of violent unrest