Tunisian President calls for saving Palestinian people from extermination

Tunisian President Kais Saied called on the world to end successive attempts to exterminate the Palestinian people.

During his speech on the 4th anniversary of the martyrdom of members of presidential security, following a terrorist attack which targeted the military bus transporting them, the Tunisian President said:

“I find it strange that the world is accepting, today, this decades-long aggression, as all societies should take action before states to put an end to these successive attempts to exterminate the Palestinian people, who settled for a flawed legitimacy. However, this legitimacy has been trampled.”

It is noted that Saied won the Tunisian presidential elections by an overwhelming majority in early November.

