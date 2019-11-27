Iran says to hold military drills with Russia, China

Iran will hold joint military exercises with Russia and China in the Sea of Oman, Navy commander Hossein Khanzadi said on Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

In statements cited by the official IRNA news agency, Khazandi said the US doesn’t pose direct threat to Iran in the region, blaming Washington for the rise of insecurity in the region.

“If the Americans made a mistake against Iran, they will receive the proper response from the Iranian armed forces,” Khazandi said.

He also said that Iran deployed “64 warships to international water to protect Iranian ships in the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.”

