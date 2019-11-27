Jordan FM says government follows up with Saudi Arabia on detainees file

The Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi said the government is following up with the Saudi authorities concerning Jordanians who have been detained in Saudi prisons for more than nine months.

Speaking during a parliamentary session on Tuesday, Safadi said the Foreign Ministry is communicating with the Saudi authorities, pointing out that Saudi law and international legal procedures are investigating the detainees.

He added that similar efforts by the ministry have led to the release of several Jordanian detainees in some countries.

The Saudi authorities have arrested several Jordanian and Palestinian nationals under the pretext of “raising money for resistance movements in the Palestinian occupied territories”.

Meanwhile, others were detained by their Saudi sponsors after taking over their companies.

The families of Jordanian detainees in Saudi Arabia called on the Jordanian foreign ministry to follow up with their file and help release them, during a protest organised on November 13, in front of the department.

According to unofficial estimates, there are nearly 30 Jordanians currently detained in Saudi Arabia.