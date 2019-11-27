Pompeo calls for end to boycott and cooperation with Israel

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Arab states on Monday to engage with Israel and end their boycott to achieve regional stability.

Pompeo tweeted: “It’s time for Arab countries to abandon boycotts and engage with Israel,” Pompeo tweeted. “#MiddleEast divisions = instability. Arab thinkers who risk their lives to bravely advocate a regional vision of peace and coexistence shouldn’t face retribution. We need dialogue.”

Pompeo’s tweet came in response to a declaration by Arab foreign ministers at the end of an emergency meeting on Monday in Cairo to reassert their rejection of the US decision to consider the Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories as complying with international law.

In a resolution issued at the end of their meeting to discuss the US position, the Arab foreign ministers affirmed “condemnation and rejection of the US decision as null, void and lacking any legal effect, for constituting a blatant violation of the UN Charter and resolutions.”

On 18 November, Pompeo declared that Israeli settlements in the West Bank had been legitimised, despite the UN Security Council resolutions, deeming these settlements as illegal for being built on Palestinian lands.