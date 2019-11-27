US delegation meets Haftar to end the war in Libya

The United States declared that US officials met the seditious General Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the forces in eastern Libya, while Washington is trying to pressure him to stop his military attack on the capital Tripoli.

US Department of State said in a statement yesterday that Haftar and members of the US delegation that included Victoria Coats, deputy national security advisor, discussed “the steps aiming at stopping the fight and reaching a political solution for the Libyan conflict”.

The statement added: “Officials stressed the United States’ full support to the sovereignty and unity of the Libyan lands, and expressed their deep concern regarding Russia’s taking advantage of the conflict at the expense of the Libyan people”, about the Russian support to Haftar forces.

The ministry stated: “These open discussions were based on the talks recently held with officials from the Government of National Accord in Tripoli to establish a common base for the progress of discussions between the two parties concerning the divisive issues and in the context of moving toward the ceasefire”.