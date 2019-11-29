‘Check your brain death,’ Erdogan on Macron’s NATO remarks

French President Emmanuel Macron should check his own head before describing NATO “brain dead”, Turkish president said Friday in a rebuff of the French leader, Anadolu Agency reports.

“French President Mr. Macron, I am telling you in Turkey and I will say in NATO, first check your own brain death,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, slamming Macron over his remarks that Turkey should not expect NATO support for its anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Complex at Istanbul’s Marmara University, Erdogan said France has no right and authority to be in Syria.

“The [Syrian] regime also hasn’t invited you there,” Erdogan said, addressing the French leader.

“To remove or not to remove Turkey from NATO … Do you have the authority to make such a decision?” Erdogan added.

Erdogan went on to say that Turkey “will not hesitate” to carry out Operation Peace Spring, “if the threats to Turkey from the safe zone and beyond cannot be eliminated within a reasonable time.”

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Under two separate deals with the U.S. and Russia, Turkey paused the operation to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the planned Syria safe zone.