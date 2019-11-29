Gaza protests cancelled due to ‘security conditions’

The National Authority of the Return Marches and Lifting the Siege in the occupied Gaza Strip yesterday said that the Palestinian protests along the occupied strip’s border were cancelled for what it described as “very dangerous security conditions.”

The authority added that the cancellation had come following recent threats by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to launch a new comprehensive attack on Gaza.

Last week, Netanyahu warned he would launch a new attack on the Strip after two rockets were reported to have been fired from the Gaza towards Israeli border settlements.

Netanyahu, the Palestinian Authority, was looking for an opportunity to divert attention after being indicted on corruption charges and a new conflict with Gaza could help him do so.

The authority pointed out that the postponement decision was not linked to “any talks with the Israeli forces,” stressing its commitment to the right of the Palestinian people.

Between 12 and 14 November, Israel launched an aggression on Gaza, leaving 35 people dead, including eight children and three women, as well as 111 others injured.

The protests were cancelled the two previous weeks after a flare-up between Israel and Hamas. Since the protests began in March 2018 at least 346 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza, more than half during the border demonstrations.