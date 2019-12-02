One Palestinian died in prison, 360 detained by Israeli last month

One Palestinian died in an Israeli prison last month, while another 360 others were detained by the occupation state, including eight women and 58 children, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Centre (PPC) said on Sunday. Sami Abu Dayyak was the prisoner who died due to alleged medical negligence.

Abu-Dayyak’s death raised the number of the Palestinian prisoners who have died since 1967 while in Israeli custody to 222.

The PPC noted that seven Palestinians from the Gaza Strip were detained, including two while they were fishing off the Gaza coast. “Jerusalem’s Governor Adnan Geith was also detained and summoned for investigation several times,” the Centre added. Furthermore, the Palestinian Authority Minister for Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi Al-Hadmi, was detained and beaten by Israeli occupation forces.

According to the centre, eight women were detained during November, including Kifah Amouri, the mother of prisoner Wisam Hannoun. She was held while visiting her son in prison.

Basel Ashour, aged 10, was taken by the Israeli occupation forces while he was going home after school. Rida Jawabra, 11, was another of the 58 children held by the Israelis. Both children are from Hebron in the occupied West Bank.

The prisoners’ organisation pointed out that two Palestinian prisoners, Mus’ab al Hindi, 29, and Ahmed Zahra, 42, have been on hunger strike for 69 days and 71 days respectively.

It added that the Israeli occupation authorities issued 74 administrative detention orders, 40 of them new. Administrative detention is a mechanism by which Israel detains Palestinians with neither charge nor trial, renewable for an indefinite number of times.

