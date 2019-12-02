Portuguese / Spanish / English

Poll: Majority of Jordanians believe economic situation is ‘very bad’

Thousands of Jordanian teachers gather near government headquarters, during a protest demanding a 50% hike in their salaries in Amman, Jordan on September 05, 2019 [Laith Joneidi / Anadolu Agency]
Some 77 per cent of Jordanians believe the financial and economic situation in the kingdom is very bad, a new poll has found.

The poll conducted by the Centre of Strategic Studies at the University of Jordan on current issues facing Jordanians revealed that education, health care and health insurance are the most important services which the government should spend more money on.

This is followed by services and projects that provide jobs, infrastructure services, and public transport.

According to the poll, a majority of the respondents said the government should reduce spending on the salaries and expenses of senior officials.

