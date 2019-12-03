Ireland foreign minister arrives in Gaza

Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney arrived in the Gaza Strip this morning along with a senior diplomatic delegation.

The media department at the Beit Hanoun (Erez) Crossing, north of Gaza, said in a statement that Coveney will meet with the head of the Palestinian Water Authority, Mazen Ghunaim, in order to discuss Irish investment in solar energy in Palestine.

Coveney will also visit the desalination plant off the coast of Deir Al-Balah, south of the Gaza Strip, with Ghunaim.

He is scheduled to tour a UN-run school for girls which is supported by Irish aid and hold meetings with officials from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Irish Times said.

