Jordan: 13 Pakistanis died as blaze sweeps their home

Thirteen Pakistani nationals, including eight children and four women, died when fire burnt their makeshift house in rural area west of Amman yesterday morning, news agencies reported.

Three others were wounded in the blaze, the reports added.

The Jordanian Directorate of Civil Defence said that the fire happened in a farm located in South Shouna, where many Pakistani labourers work in farming.

Jordanian news agency Petra reported the office saying that the “cause of the fire is an electrical short-circuit”.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported the department’s spokesperson saying that the house was made of corrugated iron and caught fire at 02:08am, noting that a special team was formed to investigate the incident and identify the cause of the blaze.

