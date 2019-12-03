Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Jordan: 13 Pakistanis died as blaze sweeps their home

December 3, 2019 at 12:15 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Jordan, Middle East, News, Pakistan
Smoke rising from apartment buildings in Amman, Jordan on 3 December 2019 [Twitter]
Smoke rising from apartment buildings in Amman, Jordan on 3 December 2019 [Twitter]
 December 3, 2019 at 12:15 pm

Thirteen Pakistani nationals, including eight children and four women, died when fire burnt their makeshift house in rural area west of Amman yesterday morning, news agencies reported.

Three others were wounded in the blaze, the reports added.

The Jordanian Directorate of Civil Defence said that the fire happened in a farm located in South Shouna, where many Pakistani labourers work in farming.

Jordanian news agency Petra reported the office saying that the “cause of the fire is an electrical short-circuit”.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported the department’s spokesperson saying that the house was made of corrugated iron and caught fire at 02:08am, noting that a special team was formed to investigate the incident and identify the cause of the blaze.

READ: Israel banned 20 Palestinians from travelling to Jordan last week

Categories
Asia & AmericasJordanMiddle EastNewsPakistan
Show Comments
Show Comments