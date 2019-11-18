Israel banned 20 Palestinians from travelling to Jordan last week

Israeli occupation authorities prevented 20 Palestinians from travelling through Al-Karamah Crossing (the Allenby Bridge), between the West Bank and Jordan, last week, a press release issued by the Palestinian police said on Saturday.

The press release said that the Israeli occupation authorities prevented Palestinians from travelling under security pretexts.

According to the press release, 36,000 passengers passed through the crossing, noting that Palestinian police detained 128 of them and sent them to courts or public prosecution.

Police said that these 128 people had been wanted over complaints filed against them in the Palestinian courts. They were either detained while trying to leave or as they tried to enter the occupied West Bank.

Rights groups have said preventing Palestinians from travelling through this crossing is part of the political pressure put on them and not related to security or other issues.

