Israel threatens to assassinate Khamenei if he does not agree to a ceasefire on its terms

Israeli security officials claimed Monday that Iran supreme leader, Ali Khamenei is the obstacle to settlements with the United States and Israel and threatened that Khamenei himself could become a “target” if he does not agree to the ceasefire proposed by the US, Israeli Walla news agency reported.

The officials also claimed that Tel Aviv intends to end the war on Iran within a few days, after striking all planned targets.

The Israeli military sources said the goal was to send a threatening message to Khamenei, stating that if he does not agree to stop firing rockets at Israel, the Israeli military will escalate the airstrikes and undermine the regime with the aim of toppling it. They also claimed that Monday’s airstrikes are merely a prelude to future airstrikes, threatening Khamenei with a “great danger”.

For his part, Israeli Defence Minister Yisrael Katz said in a statement issued by his office that “the Israeli army is now attacking regime targets and repressive apparatuses in the heart of Tehran with unprecedented intensity,” referring to the raid on the Evin Prison, where regime opponents are being held.

Katz added that he and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir have observed “the amazing operations of the air force” from the operations room, and that “photos will soon be published confirming the depth of the targeting”.

“The Iranian dictator will be severely punished for any fire directed at the Israeli home front, and the attacks will continue with full force,” Katz said, adding that Tel Aviv will continue to “defend the home front and defeat the enemy” until it achieves all of the war goals.

