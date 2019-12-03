Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi king’s brother dies

December 3, 2019 at 12:19 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
A Saudi Arabian flag flies over the consulate building in Istanbul on October 17, 2018. - Saudi Arabia's consul to Istanbul Mohammed al-Otaibion on October 16, 2018 left the Turkish city bound for Riyadh on a scheduled flight, reports said, as Turkey prepared to search his residence in the probe into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. (Photo by OZAN KOSE / AFP) (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)
Saudi Arabia’s royal court yesterday announced the death of the Prince Miteb Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the funeral prayers would be performed on Tuesday after Isha prayers at the Great Mosque of Makkah.

Prince Miteb – brother of the Saudi King Salman Bin Abdel Aziz – died at the age of 88 years. He was born in 1931.

He was the governor of Mecca province between 1958 and 1961 and held various other administrative posts. In 1980, Miteb was appointed as the minister of municipal and rural affairs until 2009.

 

 

