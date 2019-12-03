Saudi king’s brother dies

Saudi Arabia’s royal court yesterday announced the death of the Prince Miteb Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that the funeral prayers would be performed on Tuesday after Isha prayers at the Great Mosque of Makkah.

Prince Miteb – brother of the Saudi King Salman Bin Abdel Aziz – died at the age of 88 years. He was born in 1931.

He was the governor of Mecca province between 1958 and 1961 and held various other administrative posts. In 1980, Miteb was appointed as the minister of municipal and rural affairs until 2009.