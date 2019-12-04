Algeria presidential candidates to participate in first televised debate

Algeria’s National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE) announced on Monday that the five presidential candidates would participate in a television debate on Friday ahead of the elections scheduled for December 12.

ANIE spokesman, Ali Draa said in a statement that the date of the televised debate between the five presidential candidates would take place on Friday.

According to the statement, the debate aims to allow citizens to understand the electoral program of each candidate better.

ANIE president, Mohamed Charfi received the consent of the five candidates to participate in the debate which comes just three days before the end of the election campaigns and the start of the electoral silence on Tuesday.

The Algerian State television will arrange the technical details of the debate.

This is the first time that Algeria will organise a televised debate between presidential candidates.

The five candidates running for Algeria’s presidency include former prime ministers Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Ali Benflis, former culture minister Azzedddine Mihoubi, former tourism minister Abdelkader Bengrine, and Abdelaziz Belaid, head of the El Mostakbal Movement party.