Artist keeps things balanced in Gaza 

Palestinian Muhammad Al-Shanbari applies physics to art by balancing items on top of each other in Beit Hanoun, Gaza [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Two years ago, 24-year-old Muhammad Al-Shanbari began balancing objects on top of each other to make amazing models that appeared to deny gravity.

Muhammad, who lives in Beit Hanoun, in northern Gaza, sometimes stacks gas canisters on top of each other onto a water key at an angle which leaves all the objects leaning, creating a precise and astonishing work of art.

At other times he delicately balances glass bottles on top of each other on points or a television on a small bottle of water.

A trainer at a bodybuilding gym, Muhammad recently won first place in the Gaza Summer Competition and he hopes to compete globally.

He also hopes to build on his balancing act and try it underwater.

