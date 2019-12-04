Mauritania: MPs call for investigating ex-president’s tenure

Some Mauritanian lawmakers would form a parliamentary committee to investigate into the former President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz’s tenure, local media reported yesterday.

“On Monday, several MPs, including opponents and a ruling majority, were deliberating the formation of a parliamentary committee to investigate the Abdel Azizi’s tenure,” local media quoted official sources as saying.

The sources pointed out that following the parliamentary deliberations, 30 MPs had signed a joint letter, demanding an inquiry into Abdel Aziz presidency.

Abdel Aziz had sparked controversy across Mauritania after chairing a meeting of the country’s ruling party in November, a move that politicians criticised and described as “domination attempt.”

Ould came to power in a military coup in 2008. He was twice elected president in 2009 and 2013 but did not run for the last presidential elections in June, which was won by Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.