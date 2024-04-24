Norway alarmed over renewed illegal Israeli settlers’ violence in West Bank

Norway, on Wednesday, said it is alarmed over the renewed illegal Israeli settlers’ violence against the Palestinians in the Occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

“I am deeply alarmed by the recent surge in settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Civilians are killed, homes and private property have been destroyed, and entire communities have been uprooted,” said Norwegian Foreign Minister, Espen Barth, in a statement.

Stressing that Israel, as the occupying power in the Palestinian Territory, is required by international law to protect the Palestinian civilian population, he added: “For decades, settler violence has been allowed to grow due to widespread impunity and a failure to hold those responsible accountable.”

“Norway has long held the position that Israel’s policy of building settlements on Occupied land is in violation of international law and must cease,” Barth also remarked.

Saying that Norway has aligned with the sanctions adopted by the EU against extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank, he urged the parties to make every effort to de-escalate the tension.

Tensions have been high across the Occupied Territory amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, which left nearly 34,200 people dead since a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

Nearly 490 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank since then, according to the Ministry of Health.

