Trump says Harvard University 'threat' to democracy

US President Donald Trump struck back at Harvard University on Thursday as a “threat” to democracy, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Harvard is an anti-Semitic, Far Left Institution, as are numerous others, with students being accepted from all over the World that want to rip our Country apart.

“The place is a Liberal mess, allowing a certain group of crazed lunatics to enter and exit the classroom and spew fake ANGER AND HATE. It is truly horrific!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

His remarks came after Harvard sued the Trump administration on Monday after the federal government cancelled more than $2 billion in funding for the elite school.

Harvard President, Alan Garber, said Wednesday that the school will “not compromise” on its rights with the Trump administration.

“Now, since our filings began, they act like they are all ‘American Apple Pie.’ Harvard is a threat to Democracy, with a lawyer, who represents me, who should therefore be forced to resign, immediately, or be fired.

“He’s not that good, anyway, and I hope that my very big and beautiful company, now run by my sons, gets rid of him ASAP!” said Trump.

Earlier this week, the White House said the Trump administration will respond to Harvard University’s funding freeze lawsuit in court.

The school is the first major university to openly defy the administration’s directives, which Trump officials said are to combat anti-Semitism following campus protests concerning Israel’s brutal war in the Gaza Strip.

The administration is also targeting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, which it called “illegal and immoral discrimination.”

Defending the funding freeze, the Trump administration said universities must uphold civil rights laws and stop the harassment of Jewish students, though it gave no examples.

