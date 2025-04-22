Harvard sues Trump administration over federal funding freeze and political pressure

Harvard University filed a lawsuit against the administration of the US President Donald Trump on Monday, marking a significant escalation in ongoing tensions between the Ivy League institution and the Republican leader, who has repeatedly threatened its federal funding and pushed for political oversight of its internal affairs.

The lawsuit, submitted in federal court in Massachusetts, argues that the federal government is unlawfully attempting to use funding as a tool to interfere in Harvard’s academic decisions.

“This case involves the Government’s efforts to use the withholding of federal funding as leverage to gain control of academic decision making at Harvard,” the University stated in the filing. The complaint denounced the government’s actions as “arbitrary and capricious”, asserting that they violate both the First Amendment and established federal laws.

The legal action comes in response to Trump’s broader campaign to pressure prominent universities, accusing them of allowing anti-Semitism to flourish on campus. He has threatened to cut funding, revoke tax-exempt status and restrict foreign student enrolment. Harvard, however, has refused to comply with these demands.

Tensions reached a boiling point last week when Trump ordered a freeze on $2.2 billion in federal funding to Harvard, citing the University’s refusal to accept government control over its admissions processes, hiring practices and perceived political bias. On his Truth Social platform, Trump described Harvard as “a JOKE” that “teaches Hate and Stupidity”, and unworthy of being recognised among the world’s top educational institutions.

In the lawsuit, Harvard is seeking to overturn the funding freeze and the conditions placed on federal grants. It also demands that the administration cover the University’s legal costs.

Harvard President, Alan Garber, confirmed that the Trump administration had launched multiple investigations into the University’s operations. In a firm response, Garber stated last week that Harvard “will not negotiate over its independence or its constitutional rights”.

The lawsuit also reaffirms Harvard’s opposition to anti-Semitism. “Make no mistake: Harvard rejects anti-Semitism and discrimination in all of its forms and is actively making structural reforms to eradicate anti-Semitism on campus,” it states.

“But rather than engage with Harvard regarding those ongoing efforts, the Government announced a sweeping freeze of funding for medical, scientific, technological and other research that has nothing at all to do with anti-Semitism.”

