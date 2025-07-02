Israeli army chief enters Syrian territory amid reports of possible normalisation deal

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir entered Syrian territory on Tuesday during an inspection tour of an area under Israeli occupation, at a time when media outlets are reporting efforts by Washington to broker a security deal between Tel Aviv and Damascus that could pave the way for peace and normalisation.

In a statement published on the Israeli army’s official X account, it said: “Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir conducted a field tour and situation assessment today on Syrian soil.”

During the visit, Zamir made remarks from within Syrian territory, saying: “We have been engaged for a long time in a multi-front campaign, and this past week, that campaign reached another peak,” referring to the Israeli-Iranian conflict that escalated between 13 and 24 June.

He stressed: “We are delivering heavy blows to all components of the axis that Iran has formed against us, “adding, “now we have struck forcefully at the head of that axis: the Iranian regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.”

Zamir highlighted the importance for the Israeli army to maintain a “high readiness and vigilance at all times.”

