Spain renews support for Morocco’s autonomy plan in the Sahara region, Morocco says 

Spain has renewed its support for the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco in 2007, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday.

A statement issued by the ministry said this came during a meeting between Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita with his Spanish counterpart, José Manuel Albares held in Madrid, as part of a European tour that also includes France, Croatia, and Hungary.

The Moroccan foreign ministry statement quoted the Spanish minister as saying that his country believes the Moroccan plan is the “most serious, realistic, and credible basis” for resolving the conflict over the Sahara region.

According to the statement, Albares said Spain recognises the importance of the Sahara issue to Morocco, as well as the Kingdom’s serious and credible efforts, within the framework of the United Nations, to find a mutually acceptable solution.

Spain had not issued an official statement on the matter.

Morocco proposes broad autonomy for the region under its sovereignty, while the Polisario Front calls for a self-determination referendum, a proposal supported by Algeria, which hosts refugees from the region.

Relations between Rabat and Madrid deteriorated in 2021 after Madrid received Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali under a false identity and without notifying Rabat.

However, in March 2022, relations between the two countries warmed after Spain supported the autonomy initiative proposed by Morocco in 2007.

