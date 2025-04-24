Israeli settlers burn Palestinian property in occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers attacked and burned Palestinian-owned property in the town of Sinjil in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Anadolu has reported. Eyewitnesses said that a group of settlers also assaulted Palestinian residents.

The witnesses added that fighting erupted between Palestinians and settlers who were protected by Israeli soldiers, who did not prevent them from attacking property.

On Monday, a Palestinian died of suffocation following an attack by settlers in the same town, during which they burned rural homes and property and assaulted civilians.

Coinciding with the genocidal war in Gaza, the Israeli army and settlers have escalated their attacks in the occupied West Bank, killing more than 956 Palestinians, injuring nearly 7,000, and arresting 16,400, according to Palestinian data.

