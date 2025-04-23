Trump says he and Netanyahu are on the same side of every issue

US President Donald Trump has said that he is on the same side with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of every issue. Trump made his comment in a social media post on Tuesday, following a phone call with Netanyahu.

“I’ve just spoken to Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, relative to numerous subjects including Trade, Iran, etc. The call went very well; we are on the same side of every issue.”

According to Anadolu, the call is of great significance, as it took place at a time when talks between the US and Iran are ongoing. The agency added that a more comprehensive statement about the call is expected to be issued by the White House later.

Regarding his postponement of an Israeli plan to attack Iranian nuclear facilities, Trump said on 18 April, “I wouldn’t say I waved off Israeli plan to attack Iran [rather] I’m not in a rush to do it.” He warned that if Iran does not accept the nuclear agreement, a second option will be on the table.

Rome hosted the second round of nuclear negotiations at the Omani ambassador’s residence on Saturday. Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the architect of the 2015 nuclear agreement, while the US delegation was headed by Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

Muscat hosted the first round of talks between Iran and Washington on 12 April. The talks were welcomed by the Arab states and described by the White House as very positive and constructive.

The second round of talks is the second high-level meeting between the two countries since US President Donald Trump withdrew from the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement during his first presidential term, which stipulated easing international sanctions on Iran in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear programme. Tehran adhered to the -called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for a full year after Trump’s withdrawal, before gradually scaling back its commitments.

Trump described the agreement as bad because it was not permanent and did not address Iran’s ballistic missile programme among other issues. As a result, he re-imposed US sanctions as part of the “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at forcing Iran to negotiate a new, expanded agreement.

Given the current regional developments and the decline of Iranian influence in the region, the US administration, under pressure from Israel, is seeking to completely dismantle Tehran’s nuclear programme. Tehran is rejecting this, asserting its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

