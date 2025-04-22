Russia's Putin discusses US-Iran nuclear talks with leader of Oman

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, discussed Iran’s nuclear programme on Tuesday with the visiting leader of Oman, Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al-Said, a Kremlin official was quoted as saying, Reuters reports.

Oman has been mediating between Iran and the United States as President Donald Trump seeks an agreement that would curb Iran’s nuclear programme, which Washington believes is aimed at developing a nuclear weapon.

“We discussed the progress of negotiations between Iranian and American representatives,” Interfax quoted Kremlin Foreign Policy aide, Yury Ushakov, as saying.

“We will see what the result will be. We maintain close contact with our Iranian colleagues. Where we can, we help.”

Trump has threatened to bomb Iran unless a deal is reached; Iran denies seeking atomic weapons. Russia signed a strategic partnership treaty with Iran in January and is also trying to improve relations with the Trump administration.

Moscow has a role in nuclear talks with Iran as a signatory to a previous nuclear deal that Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018. Russia has said any US military action against Iran would be illegal.

In televised comments, Putin was shown telling the Sultan that Russian energy companies were interested in developing relations with Oman.

It was the second time in less than a week that Putin has met face-to-face with a Middle Eastern leader, following a visit by the Emir of Qatar on 17 April. Iran’s Foreign Minister visited last week.

READ: Ex-Israel female soldiers urge Gaza captives’ release